Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
IMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.
Immunocore stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.55.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
