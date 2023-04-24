Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
