InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IHT opened at $1.22 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.10.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

