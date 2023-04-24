InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT opened at $1.22 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.10.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
