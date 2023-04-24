Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.
SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.
