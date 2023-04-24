Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

