Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 5,268 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CARR opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
