Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,311,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GSK by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in GSK by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 194,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in GSK by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 324,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

