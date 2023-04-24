Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 213,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ICPT opened at $19.04 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $793.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

