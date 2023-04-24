International Game Technology PLC to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

NYSE:IGT opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Articles

