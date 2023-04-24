Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $300.22 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $249.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

Featured Stories

