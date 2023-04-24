Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) vs. Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) Head-To-Head Contrast

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 20.40% 11.39% 9.90% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

82.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 16.90 $1.32 billion $3.66 82.03 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 5 15 0 2.75 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $299.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. is a development stage regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing a novel cell-based therapy for the treatment of diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, and other diseases characterized by organ-specific cell damage. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

