Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
About Inuvo
