Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.