Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,388 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.