Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

