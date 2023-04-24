IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.51 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 87,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,103. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

