IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IQVIA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of IQV opened at $202.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

