J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.3 %

JBHT opened at $176.42 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

