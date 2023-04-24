Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $119.35. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $147.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.