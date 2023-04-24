Jeff Woyda Sells 1,088 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.18), for a total value of £33,564.80 ($41,535.45).

Clarkson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,115 ($38.55) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £954.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,266.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,440 ($30.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,748 ($46.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,141.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,039.89.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,780.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Clarkson

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,740 ($46.28) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

