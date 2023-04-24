Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.70. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

