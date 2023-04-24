Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Business Machines in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

