Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.07 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.97%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

