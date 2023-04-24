Jefferies Financial Group Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

