Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation's current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

