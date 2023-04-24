Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.83. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.66 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELV. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.24.

NYSE:ELV opened at $450.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.18. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

