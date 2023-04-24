Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Calix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

