Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SpringBig in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SpringBig’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpringBig’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of SpringBig stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in SpringBig by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

