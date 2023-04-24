Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.88). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

