J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $149.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.