J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $149.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.