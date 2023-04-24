Joseph Pagop Buys 6,095,726 Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Stock

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) insider Joseph Pagop acquired 6,095,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £1,584,888.76 ($1,961,253.26).

Shares of Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25. The firm has a market cap of £347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.94. Savannah Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

