JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $59.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

