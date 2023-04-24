Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of KDP opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
