Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.