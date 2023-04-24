Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
KOSS opened at $4.47 on Monday. Koss has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.