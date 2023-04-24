Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS opened at $4.47 on Monday. Koss has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

