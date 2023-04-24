Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $33.21 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $517.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.51. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

