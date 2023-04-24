Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.