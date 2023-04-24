Largo Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Largo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.21). Largo had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of C$64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.65 million.

Largo Trading Down 1.8 %

Largo Company Profile

LGO opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$414.14 million, a PE ratio of -161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32. Largo has a twelve month low of C$6.34 and a twelve month high of C$13.24.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

