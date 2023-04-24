Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

