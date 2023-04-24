Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.40 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

