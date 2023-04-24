Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $155.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.69.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lear Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Lear by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.49 on Friday. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.