Leggett & Platt (LEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-$1.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after acquiring an additional 81,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

