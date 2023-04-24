Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

NASDAQ LEXX opened at $2.27 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

