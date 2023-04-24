Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.41 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

