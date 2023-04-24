Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.13.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

