Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$18.37 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$17.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.