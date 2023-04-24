LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 0.2 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.25. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

