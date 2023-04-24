LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 0.2 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.25. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.
LiqTech International Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.