Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s peers have a beta of -23.93, meaning that their average stock price is 2,493% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.40 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.08

Local Bounti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Local Bounti and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 102 171 490 23 2.55

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 452.11%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.83%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Local Bounti peers beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.