Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOGI opened at $56.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.32.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

