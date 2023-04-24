Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 594,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners



Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

